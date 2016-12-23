

CTV Barrie





December 23rd is the busiest shopping day of the year, according to Interac, and with time running out to find that perfect gift, last minute shoppers faced long line-ups and crowded stores on Friday.

Christmas shoppers in Canada are expected to spend one billion dollars on Friday.

With just one more shopping day left until Christmas, the malls, parking lots and even the roads are crowded.

According to Interac, 31 per cent of Canadians still have more shopping to do on December 23rd.

At Georgian Mall in Barrie some people are feeling slightly stressed.

“Usually pretty panicked,” laughs one employee from Balta Clothes. “They really want our help.”

“Men are a little more ‘I don’t know what to get my wife, girlfriend or significant other, can you please help me?!’”, says Mitchell Laframboise from L’Attitudes Salon.

Of course, there are some who finished their shopping months ago.

“I actually did it all online ahead of time,” says one woman in the mall. “Got it all delivered to my house to avoid the long lines.”

For those who do still need to pick up last minute items on Christmas Eve, an early start is recommended. More area stores and malls close early.