

CTV Barrie





A long time Barrie staple, the Crock & Block Restaurant, has closed.

The popular eating spot on Bayfield Street shut down suddenly on Sunday after more than 40 years in business.

A posting on the restaurant’s website simply states, “Sorry, we have permanently closed. Thank you Barrie and area.”

The sudden closure has many people taking to social media to reminisce and lament the closure.

“This is sad news about the Crock and Block. I remember this was my mom's favourite restaurant. We celebrated birthdays, Christmas and other special occasions there,” Wendy Hunter said on Facebook.

“Crock & Block is closed! I am sad,” wrote Bette Bull on Facebook.

“Great memories with my wife at the Crock & Block. So Sad to see it close down suddenly,” said Robbie Ferguson on Twitter.

No reason was given for the sudden closure. CTV News has attempted to contact the owners for comment, but so far our calls have gone unreturned.

It’s unclear what will happen with the property.