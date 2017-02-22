Featured
Crock & Block closes after more than 40 years
Barrie's Crock & Block restaurant has closed suddenly. This message appeared on their website.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 4:06PM EST
A long time Barrie staple, the Crock & Block Restaurant, has closed.
The popular eating spot on Bayfield Street shut down suddenly on Sunday after more than 40 years in business.
A posting on the restaurant’s website simply states, “Sorry, we have permanently closed. Thank you Barrie and area.”
The sudden closure has many people taking to social media to reminisce and lament the closure.
“This is sad news about the Crock and Block. I remember this was my mom's favourite restaurant. We celebrated birthdays, Christmas and other special occasions there,” Wendy Hunter said on Facebook.
“Crock & Block is closed! I am sad,” wrote Bette Bull on Facebook.
“Great memories with my wife at the Crock & Block. So Sad to see it close down suddenly,” said Robbie Ferguson on Twitter.
No reason was given for the sudden closure. CTV News has attempted to contact the owners for comment, but so far our calls have gone unreturned.
It’s unclear what will happen with the property.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.