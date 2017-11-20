Barrie’s homeless problem is a crisis with no clear solution. Front line workers at homeless shelters are constantly at capacity and say that even if they could double the number of available beds, it still wouldn’t be enough.

A recent survey identified nearly 300 people as homeless in Simcoe County, but officials say it's more than that.

“It's at crisis capacity. We have a lot of people who are experiencing homelessness due to the affordable housing crisis,” says Sara Peddle, executive director of the David Busby Centre.

Not having a place to stay becomes a matter of survival.

"I keep dry and I usually use this parka as a blanket and then I have another blanket and I create air layers so I keep insulated and basically it's just body heat," says Steven Rowlandson, a homeless man.

The Bayside Mission is the only men's shelter in the Barrie area. Every night it's full and has just increased the number of beds from 38 to 46.

New faces show up every night. Intake workers have no choice but to turn many away.

“It varies, but the amount we turn away is anywhere from five to 15 to 20. When there is nothing available it's the hardest thing to tell someone.”

The Out of the Cold program helps during the winter, but it too has limits.

“Last year, over two thirds of our nights we were over maximum which is 35,” Carol Forget, volunteer coordinator.

It's just not single people looking for shelter. There are an increasing number of families on the streets.

“These are families working minimum wage jobs to pay the bills, but can't afford to pay food, heat and hydro and other costs associated with kids.”

The Salvation Army puts those families up in motels. It’s paid for with help from the County of Simcoe.

However, there are only a dozen rooms and on average five families are waiting for one to become available.