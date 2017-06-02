

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The group at the centre of a luxury car takedown on Highway 400 may face criminal charges.

Fifteen drivers stopped for allegedly racing and driving aggressively in April were officially charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act on Friday.

Police say 12 of those drivers will also likely face a criminal charge of dangerous driving. The lawyer representing the group says it doesn’t make sense to charge the drivers as a group.

“It's ridiculous. They are alleging it was a collective group of drivers that constitutes dangerous driving. I can't see how that's possible when each individual case on its own has its own merits,” says defence lawyer Amedeo Dicarlo.

Police say they received reports of vehicles, including Lamborghinis and Porsches, travelling at 150 km/h and weaving through traffic on Highway 400 and 407 on April 2.

The 12 drivers were part of an extreme car enthusiast club called “North Face Rally.”

The case will be back before a judge on Sept. 1.