

CTV Barrie





A cash reward will be offered to tipsters who know anything about the illegal use of fentanyl.

Through February and March, Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka will pay $1,000 for tips that lead to the seizure of fentanyl that’s being sold illegally.

Tipsters can also grab some cash for information that leads to the arrest of fentanyl traffickers.

Ontario’s Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer reported that people with fentanyl in their systems accounted for nearly 30 per cent of Ontario’s fatal opioid overdoses in 2015.

He said that at least 201 people accidentally died with fentanyl in their system that year.