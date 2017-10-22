

Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





Police in Shelburne, Ont. had their hands full this weekend.

Friday night was one of the busiest ones on record in the town, and it is one officers won’t soon forget.

“It was a very busy night Friday. Even the chief said it’s one of the busiest nights he remembers, and he’s been here for 30 plus years,” says Sergeant Paul Neumann, who worked the night shift on Friday.

12 criminal charges were laid in total for a variety of crimes. There was a double stabbing, a sexual assault, two impaired drivers, and other drug and weapons offences all in the same day.

The hectic and unusual night had people talking over breakfast this morning.

“I didn’t even hear about this. It was all local? All in Friday night, wow,” said Sharla Richardson.

Shelburne is home to more than 8,000 people, and police say they have seen a steady increase in crime.

“According to the last census, we are the fasting growing town in Ontario and the second fastest in Canada. We have definitely felt the increase in calls for service with the growth,” says Neumann.