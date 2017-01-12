Featured
‘Cried tears of joy’: Longford Mills man wins $871K on lotto ticket
Thom Peart of Longford Mills, Ont. holds his winning Lottario ticket in this photo provided by Ontario Lottery and Gaming.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:38PM EST
A Longford Mills man thought he won a few hundred dollars, but after looking at his lotto ticket a second time he realized he forgot to add a few zeroes.
Thom Peart checked his Saturday Lottario ticket and was surprised when it said “big winner.” He thought he had won $871.
“I walked into my house and told my wife that I won $871. Her response was, ‘Great! That means more fun with the kids and grandkids in Florida.’ We are planning a family vacation in the near future,” Peart said in an Ontario Lottery and Gaming statement.
Curious why it would say “big winner” for such a small amount, Peart decided to recheck his ticket.
“That’s when I realized I won the jackpot! I tucked the ticket into my pocket and began to cry as I left the store. I couldn’t get home fast enough to share the winning moment with my wife.”
Still crying, Peart entered his home. His wife was concerned, so he broke the news to her.
“What do you think about retiring? I just won Lottario!’ We hugged each other and cried tears of joy.”
The jackpot is worth $871,449. He says the money will help him spend more time with his family, and spoil his children and grandchildren.
“My greatest joy is seeing the people I love happy.”
Peart purchased the ticket at Laclie Convenience in Orillia.
