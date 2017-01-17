Featured
Crews continue to investigate whether snowmobiler broke through ice
Emergency crews search for a snowmobiler, believed to have disappeared into open water near Gravenhurst, Ont. on Jan 14, 2016 (CTV Barrie Don Wright)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6:04PM EST
For a fourth straight day, search teams were out on Sparrow Lake trying to find out if someone went through the ice over the weekend.
Police and military teams were called in on Saturday night after local residents reported seeing a snowmobile go through the ice, near Gravenhurst.
Although it’s unclear if there is anyone missing, search teams were back out again on Tuesday.
Police have not provided any other information.
