

CTV Barrie





Heavy and blowing snow could be on the way for parts of the region.

Environment Canada says snow squall bands are expected to push into the region on Wednesday morning. Snowfall totals could hit 15 centimetres every 12 hours.

A snow squall watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

The system is expected to diminish by Thursday morning.

The City of Orillia typically gets 270 centimetres of snow in an entire winter. Already they have received more than 300 centimetres.

The city took almost 250 truckloads of snow to its snow dump on Monday and Tuesday. They’ll do triple that amount because of dangerously high snowbanks.

“With the amount of snow that we've had this year, those banks are getting up to nine to 12 feet right now. As the banks get higher and higher, the snow begins to fall onto the road itself and narrow down the actual lane width,” says Kyle Mitchell, a spokesperson with the city.

In Springwater Township, crews are clearing snowbanks on 450 km of rural roads. The process helps reduce blowing snow, which can cause whiteouts.

“Some of the banks in the township controlled intersections are getting very high and it's becoming difficult for people to see,” says Heather Coleman, operations coordinator with the township.

It costs the City of Orillia $36,000 a night to clear snowbanks, but officials says it’s a safety issue and must be done.