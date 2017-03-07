Featured
Craft distillers, cider makers to get $4.9M in provincial funding
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 11:48AM EST
TORONTO -- Ontario is establishing a $4.9-million support program for small distillers and cideries.
The program will give eligible distillers up to $4.42 per litre of sales made to the LCBO, to establishments with liquor licences, and at on-site retail stores.
Cideries will get up to 74 cents per litre on sales made to the LCBO and restaurants, bars and venues with liquor licences.
Both distillers and cideries can receive up to $220,000 per year.
The Ontario Craft Cider Association, which represents 27 craft cider makers, says the program will help independent, small producers increase their capacity and hire more staff.
In the last fiscal year, sales from small distillers increased 62 per cent and craft ciders grew 54 per cent.
"Ontario's cider and spirits industry is growing at an exciting pace," Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in a statement. "The Ontario Small Cidery and Small Distillery Support Program will provide small businesses with additional tools to help them succeed."
