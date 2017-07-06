

CTV Barrie





A call about possible prostitution in Barrie led to the discovery of a handgun and thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine.

Barrie police arrived in the area of High Street late Wednesday night and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road with two people inside.

When officers approached, the two people rolled up the windows and slouched down. Eventually the men spoke with the officers, providing fake names.

A third person later approached officers, telling them that he was the driver of the vehicle. While this was happening, the two men in the vehicle were seen reaching for something in a clear package.

The three men were then arrested. Police say 302 grams of crack cocaine were found during the seizure, as well as a fully loaded 45-caliber handgun.

The value of the drugs is estimated to be more than $30,000.

A 21-year-old Etobicoke man, a 19-year-old Toronto man and a 21-year-old Mississauga man are facing dozens of charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The trio will appear in court at a future date.