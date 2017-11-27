

The holly jolly CP Holiday Train will roll into central Ontario on Wednesday.

The train will pull into Midhust at around 12:15 p.m. at 12 Anne St. N. Festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. and wrap up at 12:55 p.m.

It will then move to the Old CP Station in MacTier for 2:50 p.m. at 1 Station St. Events start at 3 p.m. and finish at 3:20 p.m.

The train will then head up to Festival Station Gallery at 1 Avenue Rd. in Parry Sound for 4:15 p.m. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Colin James and Emma-Lee will perform. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.