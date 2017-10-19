

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The County of Simcoe is making a bid to lure Amazon to the region.

The County has identified two potential locations for the new Amazon headquarters. During a news conference on Thursday morning, officials said sites in Bradford West Gwillimbury and in Innisfil are being considered for the bid.

“Our communities provide affordable lifestyles with an abundance of infrastructure, transportation, amenities, services and an educated, hardworking and growing workforce,” said Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall in a statement.

Bringing Amazon to Simcoe County would be a huge economic boost. It’s estimated that the headquarters would create up to 50,000 high-paying new jobs and a US$5 billion investment.

“We have one united goal to foster an environment that provides the absolute best opportunity for Amazon and all our businesses to thrive.”

However, the county has some steep competition. Several Canadian cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal are also throwing their hat into the ring.

Amazon has asked for incentives, including tax credits and various grants, in its request for proposals. It also requires being 45 minutes from an international airport.

County officials say these are all things it has, and is willing to offer. It noted that international markets can easily be accessed via the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport or by a short drive to Pearson International Airport.

The County is working with several private partners, including Georgian College and Lakehead University in its bid.