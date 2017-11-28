The County of Simcoe has approved its $510-million budget with a top priority of creating more affordable housing.

The county is allocating 16 per cent of its budget or $83.4 million to social housing. Major developments are starting in Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

“Our residents across the County of Simcoe struggle with being able to afford a house, buy their first house, to maintain the houses that they currently live in, so we recognize that as a priority,” says Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall.

It’s estimated that the projects will create an additional 217 units.

There's also a new grant program offering homeowners up to $25,000 for creating secondary suites in their homes.

The county is also betting big on transportation. It has allocated $74 million for 60 kilometres worth of road work and the county’s first regional bus route.

The route will connect Midland, Penetanguishene and Barrie.

“Really what we want to do is connect all our major municipalities together,” says Marshall.

Nearly $57 million has been put aside for long-term care and seniors services, and $54.4 million for paramedics’ services.