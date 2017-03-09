Featured
Could a foreign buyers' tax help cool housing market?
A sold home is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on Feb. 11, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 4:34PM EST
TORONTO -- Ontario's finance minister says he is re-thinking a foreign buyers' tax as one possible option to cool the housing market.
The average price of homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area last month rose 27.7 per cent over last year and the average price of a detached home in Toronto is now more than $1.5 million.
Finance Minister Charles Sousa said last year that Ontario would not follow the lead of British Columbia, which imposed a 15-per-cent tax on foreign nationals buying real estate in the Vancouver area.
Instead, the provincial Liberal government doubled the rebate on its land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers to $4,000 and raised the same tax on homes that sell for more than $2 million.
Sousa says last year his thinking was "let market forces prevail," but now he is concerned about people's ability to enter the market and "the degree of fast appreciation in the short term and what will that do over the long term."
He says he is considering a number of options for next steps, and "a foreign tax is just one."
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Animal cruelty suspected in the deaths of two dogs
- Five years later: Looking back at the massive ice rescue on Lake Simcoe
- Environment Canada warns 15 cm of snow could fall every 12 hours
- Investigators look at broken wheel as possible cause of train derailment
- Could a foreign buyers' tax help cool housing market?