Benjamin Coe has fond childhood memories of summers at the cottage.

He was touring around Muskoka on Wednesday looking to buy his own piece of paradise along Georgian Bay, but there aren't that many for sale.

“My grandpa would come in on the boat pick us up and take us out to the island spending the whole summer swimming and fishing,” he says.

Waterfront properties have been selling quickly in the Honey Harbour area. The Lakeland Association of Realtors says the average sale price is over $520,000. That's up almost 25 per cent from a year ago.

“Last year we had 32 when we started the cottage show, at the end of March this year we had 16. I think we have two or three now,” says Michael Belsey of Royal LePage.

There are still some cottages in this area for under $400,000, but you can't access them by car.

“Islands or boat access ones are significantly cheaper than road access. There is just a very limited supply with road access,” says Belsey.

“I have a place in the city so it’s nice to feel like you are getting away from everything,” says Coe.

Realtors say when you buy a cottage that is water access only, the price usually includes all of the furnishings because moving everything can be impractical.