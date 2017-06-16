

CTV Barrie





Whole sale retailer Costco will be ready for customers in Orillia next month.

A spokesperson with the company confirms to CTV News that Costco will open its warehouse in the Sunshine City on July 25.

The company will start putting up signs in neighbouring Costco locations on Saturday, promoting the new location in Orillia.

The 156,000 sq. ft. facility is being built in the West Ridge area of the city, near University Avenue and Diana Drive.

Back in late 2015, when the company announced its intentions to build in Orillia, city official estimated the shopping centre would bring in 250 full and part-time jobs.