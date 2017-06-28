Featured
Costco to officially open in Orillia in July
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 6:11PM EDT
It’s official, Costco will open in Orillia next month.
A spokesperson with the company confirms to CTV News that Costco will open its warehouse in the Sunshine City on July 25.
The 156,000 sq. ft. facility is being built in the West Ridge area of the city, near University Avenue and Diana Drive.
Back in late 2015, when the company announced its intentions to build in Orillia, city officials estimated the shopping centre would bring in 250 full and part-time jobs.
