

CTV Barrie





Costco may be changing the previously announced opening date for its warehouse in Orillia.

A spokesperson with the company told CTV News on Friday that Costco would open its warehouse in the Sunshine City on July 25. However, that spokesperson now says the 25th is not a hard date and could change.

They’re now hoping to confirm an exact day “soon.”

The 156,000 sq. ft. facility is being built in the West Ridge area of the city, near University Avenue and Diana Drive.

Back in late 2015, when the company announced its intentions to build in Orillia, city officials estimated the shopping centre would bring in 250 full and part-time jobs.