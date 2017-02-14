Steve Fox knows firsthand the importance of local heart care.

Fox had a heart attack in 2015 and had to be taken to Southlake Regional Health Care in Newmarket because Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre wasn't equipped to save his life.

“Never thought anything of it until it happens to you, and my god we need it.”

On Tuesday, RVH announced “Chart Construction” of Vaughan has been chosen to build the hospital’s cardiac care centre. Construction on the $5-million project will begin this month.

“It's been very frustrating not to be able to provide that to people in the region,” says Brad Dibble, a cardiologist. “For a heart attack, time is muscle. It's not just a matter of I’ll go down there. You need it as soon as possible.”

Services that will save 3,600 heart patients from having to travel south of Barrie every year. A timeline for all of the new cardiac services will come in phases, starting this fall.

“We are now able to provide comprehensive cardiac care program close to home,” says Janice Skot, president and CEO of RVH. “It'll make a huge difference for residents right through the entire region.”

By late this year, the unit expects to be offering angiograms. More services will be phased in, leading up to the introduction of angioplasty procedures by early 2019.

Eight new specialists have been hired to work in the unit.

The new wing is expected to be fully operational in the next two years.