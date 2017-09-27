

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





A conditional discharge has been granted to an Ontario police officer who pleaded guilty to assault after siccing his K9-unit dog on a suspect lying on the ground awaiting arrest.

In early September, York regional police Const. Michael Partridge admitted his role in the assault on March 30, 2016, that left a man with minor injuries.

Partridge was originally charged with assault and assault with a weapon -- the weapon being the dog -- but he pleaded guilty to one count of assault on the day his trial was scheduled to begin.

The Crown had been seeking a conditional sentence with house arrest, while the defence sought a conditional discharge.

A surveillance video that captured the incident shows Partridge kicking and punching the suspect while the dog he had released bit and clamped down on the man's arm.

The judge has called Partidge's actions a momentary lack of judgment in the heat of the moment.