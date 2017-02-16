

CTV Barrie





The OPP says there was no safety threat to students after a concerning post was made on social media towards an Angus school.

Provincial police were contacted by staff at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School on Wednesday regarding a post made on Snap Chat. Police say the post “suggested to students to not attend school” on Thursday.

An investigation was launched with the help of Barrie police, and eventually officers were able to identify the youth who made the post.

Investigators say the youth never intended to follow through with what he suggested on social media.

Simcoe County District School Board officials confirmed that officers were at the school on Thursday as a precaution.

"We were not in lockdown or hold-and-secure at any time. All students and staff were safe," the principal wrote in a letter that was sent home to parents. "Police investigated and determined there was no public safety concern."

The post caused panic amongst parents, who said they were never notified about the online post by school staff.

"Our school and our school board take student safety very seriously. It’s our first priority."

Officials say parents with concerns should contact the school and speak with the principal.