Red scarves have been tied around poles across the region to keep the conversation alive about HIV and AIDS.

The hanging apparel is part of The Red Scarf Project. It’s an initiative which aims to eliminate the stigma about HIV/AIDS, and educate people about the chronic illness affecting more than 70,000 Canadians.

“The thing is that 25 per cent of people who are HIV positive don't know it because they have not been tested,” says Gerry Croteau, a spokesperson for the Gilbert Centre.

More than 700 red scarves will be tied to posts in Barrie, Orilla and Midland this week. Organizers hope people will see the bright red scarves, read about HIV/AIDS Awareness Week and then wear them.

"We started three years ago and we partnered with the Grandmothers and Grandothers part of the Stephen Lewis Foundation."

Sheila Nazerali is with the Grandmothers and Grandothers Barrie chapter. They knitted all the scarves.

"Every time they wear them, perhaps, they'll think a little bit about what they were in aid of and perhaps think about the stigmas of aids and how unfair it is that people with chronic diseases and people who are dying of disease," she says.

It’s a stigma Randy Davis has faced.

"My life has been threatened simply because I have HIV and it's such a strange thing because it's a highly treatable disease," he says.

An awareness he hopes will resonate with people with the help of the Red Scarf Project.