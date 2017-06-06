A community is coming together to help an Angus family after a contractor left a family with an unsafe deck and no extra money to fix it.

Michelle Gale and her husband hired a contractor to build a deck for their home, but after construction began, it was clear something was wrong.

“He expressed that he was a specialist in deck building and we believed him,” says Gale.

Gale took to social media and shared images of missing beams, upside down stairs and safety hazards.

“We had the inspector come out, and he said it was probably the worst deck he's ever seen,” she says.

They let their contractor go and soon the video spread, reaching others in the business.

“I've never seen anything like it in my life. I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now too,” says James Cameron, of James Cameron Construction.

They decided to step in. More than a dozen local inspectors, contractors and landscapers put their skills to work for free.

“Some folks got ripped off, and we just want try and make it right, and pay it forward,” says Simon Loader, of Forest Fence and Deck.

Businesses donated material. In one day, the deck was almost completely rebuilt.

“I don't know how to thank them to be honest. It's incredible.”

Gale and her husband want others to learn from their experience.