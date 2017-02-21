Featured
Collingwood senior dies after skiing incident over the weekend
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 2:58PM EST
A Collingwood senior died over the weekend after a skiing incident in The Blue Mountains.
The OPP says the 74-year-old woman was injured while skiing at the Craigleith Ski Club on Sunday.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead. Few other details are known.
Investigators are not treating the death as suspicious.
