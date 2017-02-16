Featured
Collingwood's Elvis Festival will only run three days this year
An Elvis tribute artist from London, Ontario performs at the Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ont., on Friday, July 22, 2016. (The Canadian Press / Chris Young)
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 3:40PM EST
The Town of Collingwood has decided this year's Elvis Festival will run only three days.
Council decided to cut the event from five days to three this year and reduce the number of stages. The move is all part of a revised plan to keep the festival downtown.
The festival hasn't met budget objectives for the past three years. Council wants to look at the festival, as an economic driver that brings about $1.3 million into the community each year.
It says the new three days of programming will be jam-packed with more headliner shows.
Tickets go on sale Monday.
