The Town of Collingwood has decided this year's Elvis Festival will run only three days.

Council decided to cut the event from five days to three this year and reduce the number of stages. The move is all part of a revised plan to keep the festival downtown.

The festival hasn't met budget objectives for the past three years. Council wants to look at the festival, as an economic driver that brings about $1.3 million into the community each year.

It says the new three days of programming will be jam-packed with more headliner shows.

Tickets go on sale Monday.