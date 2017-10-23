

CTV Barrie





Collingwood town council has voted in favour of selling its share of its electric utility.

During a special meeting on Monday afternoon, the town made the decision to sell its share of Collus PowerStream. The town is still ironing out the details.

The town owns 50 per cent of Collus PowerStream. The other half is owned by Alectra.

There has been a trend in recent years involving smaller communities selling off their public utilities to private companies.

Collingwood's utility not only serves the town itself, but also nearby Stayner, Creemore and Thornbury.