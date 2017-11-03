

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Coldwater man and an Innisfil man are believed to be other two victims in this week’s deadly pileup on Highway 400.

Patricia Brown says police are still trying to determine if her close friend, 74-year-old Bill Ford of Coldwater, was one of three people killed in Tuesday night’s 14-vehicle crash.

“When I couldn't get in touch with him, and I seen it on the news, I felt it was him."

Brown says he worked for a delivery service in Barrie called OMS Express and was out on a run at the time of the crash.

She spoke with Brown just hours before it happened.

“He said to me on the phone, ‘Goodbye Patty. I love you old gal." I said to him, ‘Why are you saying that, like I'm never going to see you again?’ He says, ‘I'll see you later.’

Investigators are struggling to identify the remains of those killed.

But Brown says investigators have taken Ford’s personal car for forensic purposes. They have also asked Brown what she wants to do with his remains.

An official with OMS Express says Ford was called in early on Tuesday night.

“It was a little while before police came and we were all saying, ‘maybe his phone died, maybe he got stuck in traffic,’ but we knew that wasn't Bill. Bill always answered his phone on the first ring. Everyone was kind of standing around not knowing what to do until we got the news,” says Melanie Jacobs, a spokesperson for the company.

"He was a great man. He is going to be missed by every single person here."

John Landry is believed to be the third victim in this tragic crash. A family member says he was driving to his home in Innisfil when it happened. The 41 year old is described as being an amazing son, brother, and friend.

On Thursday, Nikiyah Mulak-Dunn of North Bay said her husband, Benjamin Dunn, was another one of the fatalities. Dunn was a veteran truck driver and a father of nine.

The OPP still haven’t publicly confirmed the identities of any of the victims.

The crash happened near County Road 88 after at least one fuel tanker truck slammed into vehicles that had stopped in the area because of an earlier collision.

The crash set off a chain of events that saw explosions and a wall of fire move down the highway.

Inattentive driving is being looked at as a possible factor in the crash, but police say their investigation is ongoing.