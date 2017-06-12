

CTV Barrie





Thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine and heroin has been taken off the street in a Barrie bust.

Barrie police officers stopped a vehicle on Yonge Street on Friday afternoon, arresting the two men who were inside.

Police say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, several cellphones and cash. The estimated value of the drugs is about $14,000.

A 19-year-old Barrie man and a Toronto man of the same age face several drug-related charges including possession.

Police say the arrests will impact the drug trade in the city.