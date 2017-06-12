Featured
Cocaine, heroin seized during traffic stop
Drugs and cash seized during a traffic stop in Barrie, Ont. can be seen in this photo provided by Barrie police.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 12:22PM EDT
Thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine and heroin has been taken off the street in a Barrie bust.
Barrie police officers stopped a vehicle on Yonge Street on Friday afternoon, arresting the two men who were inside.
Police say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, several cellphones and cash. The estimated value of the drugs is about $14,000.
A 19-year-old Barrie man and a Toronto man of the same age face several drug-related charges including possession.
Police say the arrests will impact the drug trade in the city.
