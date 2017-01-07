Featured
Coast Guard to begin icebreaking Severn Sound, Midland Harbour, for commercial ship
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 10:21AM EST
The Canadian Coast Guard says it will be icebreaking on Monday to assist a commercial ship through the waters of Severn Sound and into the Midland harbour.
It says this will be the first of many ship transits throughout the winter.
Broken and fragmented tracks left behind by icebreaking operations and other ship traffic may not freeze over immediately and ice users are warned to exercise caution.
In addition, newly fallen snow may obscure icebreaker and ship tracks.
