

Staff, CTV Barrie





The Canadian Coast Guard says it will be ice breaking this month to assist commercial shipping through the waters of Georgian Bay.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley will conduct ice breaking operations in Midland on or about Friday.

On March 31st the CCGS Samuel Risley will be transiting to northern Georgian Bay through Frazer Bay to McGregor Bay.

The Coast Guard is reminding all recreational ice users to plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels.