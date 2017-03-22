Featured
Coast Guard to begin ice breaking on Georgian Bay this month
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 1:24PM EDT
The Canadian Coast Guard says it will be ice breaking this month to assist commercial shipping through the waters of Georgian Bay.
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley will conduct ice breaking operations in Midland on or about Friday.
On March 31st the CCGS Samuel Risley will be transiting to northern Georgian Bay through Frazer Bay to McGregor Bay.
The Coast Guard is reminding all recreational ice users to plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Man wanted in stepson's death fled 2,000 kilometres before arrest, police say
- Five things to watch for in the federal budget
- Electronics stolen from administrative offices at Deerhurst Resort
- Coast Guard to begin ice breaking on Georgian Bay this month
- Fewer Canadians smoking tobacco, StatsCan study finds