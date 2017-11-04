

CTV Barrie





Daylight saving time comes to an end overnight, and for many of us, it means both an extra hour of sleep, and an extra hour of darkness.

Police and fire officials are issuing their annual warning for drivers to take extra precaution during their morning and evening commutes.

They’re also urging homeowners to tick off their safety checklists.

“We have a catch phrase: change the hour, change the power, and that's a simple reminder to check your smoke alarms and not just the ones that have batteries that need power changing,” says Barrie fire prevention officer, Jeff Holmyard.

That’s not the only alarm that needs to be checked.

“Take a look at your carbon monoxide detector, and make sure it’s not more than 7 years old, because if it is, it’s time to go and get a new one,” says Barrie firefighter Dan Speight.

Less daylight also means less visibility, which police say can be a safety issue to everyone on the roads and sidewalks. Officers are urging cyclists and pedestrians to be alert.

“If you’re riding your bike at night or early in the morning, make sure you’re wearing something reflective so motorists can see you,” says Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford.