Clearview Township fire causes $50K in damage
Flames from a deck fire light up the early morning sky in Clearview Township, Ont. on Wednesday, April 17, 2017. (Clearview fire/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 12:21PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 1:39PM EDT
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a deck and damaged a garage in Clearview Township.
Flames lit up the early morning sky on Wednesday, as emergency crews rushed to a property on 30-31 Sideroad, just outside of Nottawa.
Clearview Township fire officials say the blaze started on a deck and quickly spread to a garage and living space. Residents evacuated the home before firefighters arrived; no injuries are reported.
Damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause is still under investigation.
