Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a deck and damaged a garage in Clearview Township.

Flames lit up the early morning sky on Wednesday, as emergency crews rushed to a property on 30-31 Sideroad, just outside of Nottawa.

Clearview Township fire officials say the blaze started on a deck and quickly spread to a garage and living space. Residents evacuated the home before firefighters arrived; no injuries are reported.

Damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause is still under investigation.