A Clearview Township bus driver has been charged with impaired driving after a crash over the weekend.

According to the OPP, a Clearview transport bus and a Ford Flex collided in the area of King Street and Main Street in Stayner on Saturday night.

No riders were on the bus, but the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Responding officers determined the driver of the bus exhibited signs of impairment and took him to the Collingwood OPP detachment for further testing.

The 52-year-old Barrie man has since been charged with impaired driving, careless driving and driving with open alcohol.

He will appear in court at a future date.