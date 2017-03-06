

Cleanup continues today in Georgina after 15 CN Rail cars went off the tracks over the weekend.

The freight train was travelling through the town on Sunday, at around 3:45 a.m. when the derailment happened. This was in the area of Pefferlaw Road and Johnston Street.

No injuries are reported. CN Rail has confirmed the 15 cars were hauling copper concentrates. However, it’s still unclear what caused the derailment.

Light rail service resumed on the tracks on Monday morning, but the main crossing on Pefferlaw Road remains closed.

Officials believe cleanup could continue for the next couple of days.

Lew Smith lives nearby and says the whole situation could have been a whole lot worse.

“Thank God. If the train had been going the other way, it might have come through this house. I don't know, but it's scary,” he says.