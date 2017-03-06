

CTV Barrie





A large cleanup continued on Monday in Georgina after 14 CN Rail cars went off the tracks over the weekend.

The freight train was travelling through the town on Sunday, at around 3:45 a.m. when the derailment happened. This was in the area of Pefferlaw Road and Johnston Street.

No injuries are reported. CN Rail has confirmed the 15 cars were hauling copper concentrates. However, it’s still unclear what caused the derailment.

Residents have expressed concerns that the powder-like substance could impact their well water. But, CN has repeatedly said that there is no environmental or public safety hazard.

Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, who is helping with the cleanup, says “No material spilled into any water ways. There are no observed impacts to surface water or local wells.”

Light rail service resumed on the tracks on Monday morning, but the main crossing on Pefferlaw Road remains closed.

Lew Smith lives nearby and says the whole situation could have been a whole lot worse.

“Thank God. If the train had been going the other way, it might have come through this house. I don't know, but it's scary,” he says.

Crews will continue to work through the night to clean up the mess.