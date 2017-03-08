

CTV Barrie





It is going to take the rest of the week to clean up the mess created by a major fuel tanker spill along Highway 9 in Caledon.

The Ministry of the Environment says the incident sent almost 12,000 litres of gasoline gushing onto the road and into a nearby wetland. The OPP had said on Tuesday that about 23,000 litres of gasoline had spilled, but had been contained.

There were no injuries, but some people living nearby told CTV News they were going to have their well water tested.

Staff with the Ministry of the Environment were also taking samples nearby, but say they are confident that the fuel did not reach the Humber River.

The tanker truck lost control early Tuesday morning, causing the back tanker to fall over and leak.

One eastbound lane of the highway was still closed on Wednesday for the cleanup.