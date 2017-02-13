

CTV Barrie





After what felt like a day of non-stop snowfall, Environment Canada says another dumping is on the way.

According to the weather office, snowfall totals reached more than 14 centimetres in most places. Shanty Bay received about 15 centimetres of snow, Orillia got more than 18 centimetres, while Muskoka got hit with more than 22 centimetres of snow.

Barrie received more than 20 centimetres of snow, according to city officials. Director or roads, parks and fleet says over the past three days the city has recieved 45 centimetres of snow.

The city's 25 snow plows have been out around the clock clearing streets covered by ice and snow.

“People are noticing it may take a little longer. We've switched to snow blowers on the front of all the plows and unfortunately it might take anywhere from 12 to 48 hours to complete an entire route,” says Friary.

The city is asking for people to be patient and do what they can to help neighbours. They want to remind everyone not to park on the street so they can get to all the snow.

Environment Canada says Muskoka and Parry Sound could get another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Tuesday evening.

It will come courtesy of a low pressure system moving from northern Manitoba to the United States east coast.