

Mike Walker & Beatrice Vaisman , CTV Barrie





Georgian College students say they're excited to be back in class for the first time in more than five weeks.

Classes resumed Tuesday for about 500-thousand students after the provincial government passed legislation ordering striking faculty at 24 colleges back to work.

"We're starting at ground zero here, hitting the ground running and making every day count," said nursing student Shaunisty Fournier.

Professors are now tasked with re-shaping their curriculum and answering tough questions from students.

"I was very nervous this morning - I had them for the very first class back, and when i arrived they started cheering and clapping," said Tony Podziemski, a database management professor.

As it stands, classes will continue through to Dec. 22. Students will then go on a holiday break between Dec. 23 and Jan. 7. The fall semester will then continue on Jan. 8 and finish on Jan. 12.

The winter semester will then begin on Jan. 22. The college says there will not be a winter study break. Instead there will be two study days on Feb. 20 and March 29. These will allow for two sets of four day weekends.

The winter semester will be extended by one week, wrapping up on April 27.

The province says students who withdraw from this semester due to the length of the college strike will be offered a full tuition refun. They will have two weeks to decide.

“Why should we let this barrier of a strike stop a student from achieving what they want to do and that's graduate from a program," said Marylynn West-Moynes, President and CEO of Georgian College.

Starting Wednesday, students will be able to apply for a $500 grant to help cover any costs they've incurred because of the strike.

-With files from The Canadian Press