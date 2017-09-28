

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Faculty at Laurentian University are now on strike after talks broke off on Wednesday night.

The union representing faculty at the university announced on Facebook that they would execute legal strike action. They were on the picket line by Thursday morning.

Classes have since been cancelled at Laurentian’s main campus in Sudbury and at its Barrie location. The strike in Barrie will affect more than 60 students.

“[Laurentian University Faculty Association] presented the administration with an offer aimed at averting a strike. Rather than responding to the offer, the university left the negotiations and issued a public communication at 10:50 p.m. that an impasse had been reached,” the post reads.

However, university administrators say proposals were made on both sides.

“There were robust discussions on both proposals and at the end of the day there wasn’t a resolution there that was mutually acceptable. At that point, the impasse was declared. No one party walked away from this,” says Alex Freedman, the university’s chief of staff.

The union says salary, structure, work load responsibilities and pensions were some of the main issues.

The strike affects more than 300 full-time faculty at the school.

Students and parents with questions about the strike can learn more by clicking here.