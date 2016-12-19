

If you’ve been to downtown Barrie, you’ve probably noticed the massive snow banks.

The banks have in many cases forced visitors to the core to find inconvenient ways of getting to where they need to be.

“I crawled across the snow banks. I mean that's not the safest thing to have people doing,” says Rachel Askett.

It’s a similar tale in most towns and cities after a huge dumping of snow.

“Given the amount of snow we got last evening we decided to do a quick snow lift this evening,” says Dave Friary, director of roads, parks and fleet.

A large industrial snow blower and more than 20 dump trucks are being brought in to clear the downtown of snow on Monday night. It will cost the city about $20,000 a night to do it.

The city will first focus on clearing areas east of Bayfield Street.

This includes:

Dunlop Street East from Poyntz to Bayfield

Codrington St. between McDonald St. and Mulcaster St.

McDonald St. between Sophia St. E and Mulcaster St.

Worsley St. between Bayfield St. and Mulcaster St.

Collier St. between Bayfield St. and Berczy St.

Clapperton St. between McDonald St. and Dunlop St.

Owen St. between McDonald St. and Dunlop St.

Mulcaster St. between Codrington St. and Dunlop St.

Poyntz St. between Coller St. and Dunlop St.

Tuesday night they will then focus on the other side:

Bayfield Street (Wellington to Simcoe)

Ross Street

Park Street

High Street

Bradford Street

Simcoe Street

Toronto Street (Ross to Simcoe)

Mary Street (Ross to Simcoe)

Maple Avenue (Ross to Simcoe)

Dunlop Street West (Eccles to Bayfield)

There will be no on-street parking after 10 p.m.