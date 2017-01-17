

CTV Barrie





The City of Orillia will receive a report next month on how they can better clear snow from bus stops.

On Monday night, council agreed to look at ways to clear more stops without spending more money. According to Mayor Steve Clarke, city staff may have found a solution.

“Staff have identified if we move some of the signs a few feet we'll make access to those bus stops much less problematic.”

There’s no word yet on how many stops might be altered, but changes aren’t expected to affect this year’s snow clearing budget.

All 14 city bus shelters get cleared, but contractors are only required to clear eight of the city’s 164 bus stops.

“We don’t want anybody in danger. We want people to be safe.”

The city will start examining all 164 stops this week to see what can be improved.

A decision on which ones to move could be made as early as next week.