

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie is calling on local musicians and bands who are interested in performing at the 20th annual Downtown Countdown.

The selected act will have the opportunity to perform a 30-minute set at the New Year’s Eve celebration.

The city will accepting submissions until Wednesday November 1st and say bands that are suitable for the family event are invited to apply.

Every year more than 10,000 people attend the Downtown Countdown. The family free event began in 1998 and has become one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Central Ontario.

Submissions can be emailed or dropped off at the Creative Economy Department at 56 Mulcaster Street Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the Downtown Countdown click here.