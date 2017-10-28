

CTV Barrie





The OPP are searching for a suspect after a child was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Collingwood store.

According to provincial police, the child was sexually assaulted by a man at the Walmart on Cambridge Street on Oct. 22.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the child before the incident took place.

No suspect description was provided by the OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.