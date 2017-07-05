Featured
Child dead, several others injured in East Gwillimbury crash: YRP
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 4:42PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 5, 2017 7:14PM EDT
A child is dead and several others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road on Wednesday, just before 4 p.m.
York Regional Police confirms that a child was pronounced dead at the scene and several others were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Woodbine is expected to be closed at Mount Albert for several hours.
