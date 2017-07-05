

CTV Barrie





A child is dead and several others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road on Wednesday, just before 4 p.m.

York Regional Police confirms that a child was pronounced dead at the scene and several others were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Woodbine is expected to be closed at Mount Albert for several hours.