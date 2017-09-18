Featured
Charges laid in July crash that killed two motorcyclists
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 11:31AM EDT
Police have laid charges in connection with a crash that killed two motorcyclists in July.
According to the OPP, a PT Cruiser crossed the centre line on Highway 118 on July 15 in Highlands East Township. The car collided with four of seven motorcyclists.
Two of the riders, 52-year-old George Eliadis and 42-year-old Shari Williams, died in the crash. Eliadis was the deputy commander with Toronto Paramedic Services
Police have now charged the driver of the PT Cruiser, a 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands, with careless driving, driving without a licence and driving without a validated permit.
The accused will appear in court in November.