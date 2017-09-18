

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police have laid charges in connection with a crash that killed two motorcyclists in July.

According to the OPP, a PT Cruiser crossed the centre line on Highway 118 on July 15 in Highlands East Township. The car collided with four of seven motorcyclists.

Two of the riders, 52-year-old George Eliadis and 42-year-old Shari Williams, died in the crash. Eliadis was the deputy commander with Toronto Paramedic Services

Police have now charged the driver of the PT Cruiser, a 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands, with careless driving, driving without a licence and driving without a validated permit.

The accused will appear in court in November.