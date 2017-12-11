

A man who was arrested following a lengthy search in a remote part of Grey County is now facing charges.

OPP say the man, a 23-yer-old Hanover resident, has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon with no licence, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The man was arrested last week, after a 13-hour police search in the Desboro area of Chatsworth Township.

Roads in the area had been closed for much of the search, and kids were left in one nearby school well past the end of the school day.