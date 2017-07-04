

CTV Barrie





Charges have been laid after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 60 in Huntsville.

The 33-year-old Huntsville man was struck by a vehicle on the highway early Saturday morning, east of Allison’s Point Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was later airlifted to a southern Ontario hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision left the scene. The driver, a 44-year-old Burlington man, was charged with fail to remain and failing to report an accident.

The pedestrian was also charged with failing to walk on the left side of the highway.