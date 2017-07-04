

CTV Barrie





A Bradford man is facing child abandonment charges after spending the night at a police station sobering up.

South Simcoe Police was called to a bar early Saturday morning after receiving a report of an intoxicated man who refused to leave the establishment.

Police say the man was belligerent with the officers and was arrested. Officers then attempted to take the man home, but couldn’t find someone to take care of him. Instead he was taken to a police station to sober up.

A few hours later, the man told officers that his two-year-old son was home alone. The child was later located at the home and taken to hospital as a precaution. The boy was then turned over to the Children’s Aid Society.

The 33-year-old father has been charged with abandoning a child and fail to provide the necessities of life.

He will appear in court at a future date.