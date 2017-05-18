Featured
Charges expected after serious motorcycle crash
Serious crash closed the 10th Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 1:45PM EDT
A Bradford motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries, following a crash Wednesday in Innisfil.
A motorcycle and a car collided just after 1:20 p.m. on the 10th Sideroad near the 3rd and 4th Line.
South Simcoe Police says the rider, a 61-year-old man, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries. The driver of the car, a 76-year-old from Cookstown, was not injured.
Investigators say charges are expected.
